State Poson Festival with the participation of President

Mihintale Sacred City illuminated by the President

The State Poson Festival was held at the historic Mihintale Sacred City with the participation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (24).

The theme of this year’s Poson Poya that completes 2329 years since the arrival of Anubudu Mihindu Thero to Sri Lanka is “May all beings be Happy.” A number of religious events and meritorious deeds including chanting of Ratana Sutta, Dhamma sermons and discussions on Dhamma are scheduled to be held centered at Mihintale Sacred City during the Poson week from 21st to 27th.

The President who arrived at Mihintale Sacred City for the State Poson Festival worshipped the sacred relics seeking blessings.

Ven. Walawahengunawewe Dhammarathana Nayake Thera, the Chief incumbent of Mihintale Raja Maha Vihara, conducted the sermon on the State Poson Festival.

The event was organised in line with health guidelines. Anunayake of the Malwatte Chapter Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thero, Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter Most Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero, Acting Mahanayake of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya Most Venerable Ganthune Assaji Thero and the Mahayanke of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Nikaya Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Thera conducted sermons through online video technology. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also addressed the event online.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa inaugurated the Aloka Pooja that is being organised to coincide with the State Poson Festival.

The meritorious deed was organised by the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Limited (Lake House) in collaboration with the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for the 95th occasion.

The President also declared open a three-dimensional design of the Mihintale Site by SLT-Mobitel. The model design of the Mihintale Sacred Area can be viewed by visiting poson.sltmobitel.lk.

Ministers Bandula Gunawardana, Keheliya Rambukwella, S. M. Chandrasena. Governor to the North Central province Maheepala Herath, State Ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Shehan Semasinghe, MPs Uddika Premarathne, K.P.S. Kumarasiri, Secretaries to the Ministries and the Heads of several Institutions were also present at the occasion.