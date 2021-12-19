President inspects Bandarawela Plant Tissue Culture Center…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (18) inspected the Plant Tissue Culture Center and Mushroom Seed Production Unit at Bindunuwewa in Bandarawela which are managed by the Uva Provincial Department of Agriculture.

The center grows tissues of flower plants and fruit plants including banana and mango. The Center also facilitates the educational research activities of university Faculties of Agriculture and school children.

A Model Farm is also maintained at the site to train agricultural research officers and to provide necessary technical and practical knowledge to farmers in the province.

President Rajapaksa who inspected the model farm which was managed using organic fertilizer instructed the relevant officials to expand the services provided at the center, including the production of organic fertilizer.

Badulla District Parliamentarian Sudarshana Denipitiya and Army Commander General Shavendra Silva were also present at the occasion.