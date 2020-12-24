Buddhist Advisory Council commends President’s commitment to national policies despite challenges

The Buddhist Advisory Council commended President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his unwavering commitment to lay the foundation for national policies despite obstacles and challenges that surfaced during the year.

The majority of the people of the country expected a leader who makes decisions based on national ideology. People do not look for narrow gains such as jobs, positions and privileges for them from President Rajapaksa. Maha Sangha recalled that the President too did not seek the support of such groups even before the Presidential Election.

People wanted a disciplined society that ensured national security that has collapsed after 2015 and free from drugs and underworld activities, a public service sans waste and corruption and a foreign policy upholding the country’s identity, Maha Sangha emphasized.

The Buddhist Advisory Council met at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (24) for the 7th time expressed these views.

The Maha Sangha applauded the President for initiating measures such as the formulation of a National Education policy and a mechanism to protect National heritage as well as the compilation of a Constitution, which will change the path of the country, amidst many obstacles including that were posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As expected by the Maha Sangha the creation of an environment that will provide space for religious harmony while giving priority for the Buddhist identity is another victory achieved by the public during the past period. The Theros pointed out the importance of establishing a Committee comprising all religious leaders to take forward this noble endeavour.

The Maha Sangha representing the Buddhist Advisory Council, State Minister Vidura Wickramanayake, Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to President Lalith Weeratunga, Ministry Secretaries and officials participated on this occasion.