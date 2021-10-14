Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior politician Subramanian Swamy calls on the President…

Dr. Subramanian Swamy, a senior politician of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a member of the Rajya Sabha in India, engaged in a cordial meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (13).

Dr. Swamy, who has held several ministerial portfolios, advocated for a strong friendly relationship between Sri Lanka and India and held the strong view that India should assist in defeating terrorism in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Swamy, who is an economist and statistician, was also a speaker at the conferences organised by the President during his tenure as the Defence Secretary.

The President expressed his pleasure to meet Dr. Swamy during his visit to Sri Lanka.