Japan donates vehicles and equipment to tackle drugs and fight terrorist activities…

The Government of Japan donated vehicles and equipment that can be used to tackle illicit drugs and fight terrorism related activities, to Sri Lanka.

The donation was the second phase of a grant from the Government of Japan and was symbolically handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Japanese Ambassador Mizukoshi Hideaki at the premises of the Presidential Secretariat this morning (08).

The donated vehicles and equipment valued at Rs. 700 million included 28 Land Cruisers, a Prado vehicle, a stock of equipment including a mobile scanner unit for detecting explosives and narcotics.

Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne and Government Analyst Gawri Ramanah received the vehicles and equipment on behalf of the Sri Lanka Police and the Government Analyst’s Department.

Minister Sarath Weerasekera, State Minister Dilum Amunugama and Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath were also present at the occasion.