“Mathgamuwa Temple” of Malwathu Maha Vihara vested in Maha Sangha…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vested in Maha Sangha the newly constructed ‘Mathgamuwa Temple’ at the historic Malwathu Maha Vihara.

The President visited the Malwathu Maha Vihara this morning (05) and received blessings from the Malwathu Mahanayake Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera.

The old building of the Mathgamuwa Temple at the Malwathu Maha Vihara was demolished and the new three-storeyed building was constructed within a year with the skills and labour provided by the Navy on the instructions of the President.

In keeping with historical traditions, the new building was vested in Maha Sangha and then offered to the Malwathu Anunayake Most Ven. Dimbulkumbura Wimaladharma Thera through a Sannas Pathra by the President.

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne handed over the keys of the building to Ven. Anunayake Thera.

Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera, Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter, and other members of the Maha Sangha chanted Seth Pirith and blessed the President.

The President then visited the Asgiri Maha Vihara and received blessings from the Asgiri Mahanayake Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera.

Sabaragamuwa Governor Tikiri Kobbekaduwa, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Prof. Kapila Gunawardana, Public Trustee Ganesh Dharmawardena, Basnayake Nilame of the Vishnu Devala in Kandy Mahen Ratwatte and Basnayake Nilame of the Paththini Maha Devala Hemantha Bandara Herath were also present.