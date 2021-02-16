Prof. Channa Jayasumana appointed Acting Minister of Health…

Roshan Ranasinghe receives new State Ministerial portfolio …

Prof. Channa Jayasumana has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Health until the Minister in charge of the subject returns to work.

The Acting Minister was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (16).

Prof. Channa Jayasumana is the State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Roshan Ranasinghe has been appointed as the State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government.

He previously held the State Ministerial portfolio of Land Management, State Enterprises Land and Property Development.

Mr. Ranasinghe was sworn in his new State Ministerial portfolio before the President at the Presidential Secretariat, today.