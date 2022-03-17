President says no truth in the report that the CBSL Governor was asked to step down

With reference to news reports that CBSL Governor was asked to step down, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today said, “The news stories that Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been requested to step down is completely false.

Governor Cabraal enjoys my fullest confidence and trust and has been a tower of strength in responding to the grave economic challenges faced by the country.

The IMF delegation did not discuss about officials, and the talks, at which Governor Cabraal too was present, covered only the monetary issues.

I have personally urged Governor Cabraal not to be discouraged by these mischievous and fake stories, and to continue his all important work for the stability and growth of our country.”