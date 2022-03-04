A new bridge for Matara Golden Island…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (04) instructed the Secretary to the Ministry of Highways, R.W.R. Pemasiri, to construct a new bridge to access the Golden Island (Pigeon Island) in close proximity to the Matara Beach Park.

The bridge to the Golden Island was in a dilapidated condition for a long period of time. Ven. Omare Kassapa Thera has informed the President that the bridge has collapsed this morning and no one can enter the island.

The island where the Uposathagaraya of Sri Rohana Chapter of the Siyam Maha Nikaya is situated is a popular tourist attraction.

Officials of the State Development & Construction Corporation are scheduled to visit the site tomorrow (05) morning to inspect the construction work and the construction of the bridge is expected to be completed within six months, the Secretary to the Ministry of Highways said.