‘Jaya Piritha’ to invoke blessings on the country and the people…

The annual ‘Jaya Pirith’ chanting ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Defence to invoke blessings on the country and the people was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) premises, yesterday (26).

The ‘Jaya Piritha’ chanting ceremony was held with the participation of 1,000 Bhikkhus invited from across the country including Maha Nayaka and Anunayaka Theras. Invoking blessings on family members of fallen war heroes, disabled war heroes and the Tri-Forces is another objective of this religious ceremony.

The Jaya Piritha was initially held under a notion of the former Defence Secretary and current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with the participation of between 3,000 to 5,000 Bhikkhus. Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne said that due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, only 1,000 Bhikkhus have been invited to chant the Jaya Pirith this year.

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne and Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath carried the sacred relics casket and Piruwana Poth Wahanse (Pirith Volume) to the ‘Pirith Mandapaya’ and later President Rajapaksa placed the sacred relics casket in the ‘Pirith Mandapaya’ and offered Gilanpasa Pooja and Adishtana Pooja in order to invite the Maha Sangha to chant Jaya Piritha.

The Maha Sangha conducting the sermon wished the entire nation good health and happiness following the success of the programmes carried out by the health sector to control the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maha Sangha emphasized that it is the responsibility of all to understand the challenging time period faced by the entire world during the past two years and to assist in achieving the success of the President’s initiatives for the future of the country.

The chanting of Jaya Pirith commenced after the sermons conducted by the Anunayaka Thera of Malwatta Chapter the Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera, Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Veduruwe Upali Thera, Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Nayake Thera, Supreme Leader of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Thera and Ven. Prof. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thera.

The President also participated in the alms giving ceremony held this morning (27).

The Presidential Secretariat, the Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence, Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the office of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Three Armed Forces, the Sri Lanka Police and the Civil Security Department contributed to this religious event.

Cabinet Ministers, Governors, State Ministers, Members of Parliament and People’s Representatives, Secretary to the President, Principal Advisor to the President and other Government Officials including the Secretary to the Prime Minister, members of the Armed Forces, Police and Civil Security Department, and family members of war veterans were also present.