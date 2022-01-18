Let’s unite to overcome challenges faced by the country – Stop turning people against each other for narrow political gains





-President says at the second session of 9th Parliament.

Never failed to fulfill basic responsibilities in the face of challenges …

Gave priority to the health of the people …

Will eliminate the menace of the underworld and drugs completely…

The government did not back any kind of human rights violation…

MPs in North and East should disregard political ideologies and assist to improve living standards of people…

Do not create misconceptions over foreign investments to achieve political gains…

Initiate a broad debate in Parliament to commence high quality non-governmental universities…

All challenges faced in history have been overcome under proper leadership …

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on all Government and Opposition parties to unite inside as well as outside of Parliament to overcome the challenge faced by the country.

The President pointed out that politicians who incite the people against each other for narrow political gains should stop such moves at least now.

The President made these remarks while inaugurating the second session of the 9th Parliament this morning (18).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was received at the Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Parliamentary Complex by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Secretary-General Dhammika Dasanayake.

The new session of Parliament commenced with a focus on traditional activities, which did not include gun salutes or vehicle parades.

Students of the Janadhipathi Balika Vidyala, Nawala sang Jayamangala Gatha and welcomed the President at the main entrance.

In this difficult time of global catastrophe, all people’s representatives have a national responsibility to work together to rebuild the country and despite the pledges made to fulfill responsibilities within five years, the global pandemic resulted in various obstacles, the President pointed out and emphasized that the government has never forgotten to fulfill its basic responsibilities.