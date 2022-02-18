Secretaries appointed to two State Ministries

Mr. K. G. Wijesiri has been appointed as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development related to Rural Paddy Fields while Mr. S.D. Padikorala has been appointed as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Development of Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Production and Promotion of Allied Products and Export.

The new Secretaries received their letters of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (18).

Mr. Wijesiri served as the Puttalam District Secretary prior to his new appointment while Mr. Padikorala served as the District Secretary of Trincomalee.