President reviews the progress of state ministries…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reviewed the progress of the state ministries during the monthly meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03).

The State Ministers presented their future strategies that have been prepared to launch in order to accomplish their assigned duties, responsibilities and targets to the President.

The State Ministers highlighted that in the face of the COVID 19 pandemic, their Ministries have implemented a number of initiatives to fulfill their responsibilities to the people, prioritizing the need to protect the economy.

All State Ministers, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services Provincial Councils and Local Government J.J. Ratnasiri were also present at the meeting.