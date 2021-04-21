Get directly involved to increase efficiency at government institutions…

Use technology to prevent corruption…

-President instructs State Ministers

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stressed that measures should be taken to put an end to the accusation that “the people are unable to get their expected tasks fulfilled from the government institutions that provide public services”.

The President said that a number of pledges made in the National Policy Framework, “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” have already been fulfilled even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the people had pointed out the inefficiency, corruption and time-consuming process of certain state institutions as causes for the displeasure among the public.

The President said that the issue could be resolved through the direct involvement of State Ministers and the use of technology for an efficient public service.

President Rajapaksa expressed these views at the monthly review meeting held with the state ministers at the President’s House in Fort this morning (21).

The President further said that there have also been reports of the Heads of some institutions failing to perform their duties properly.

President Rajapaksa, who asked state ministers for a report on such institutions that have not met the government’s targets, said that he is also ready to appoint new officials to these institutions if the need arises.

The President also stressed the need to observe the progress and expedite the projects that have been funded through foreign loans and the allocations of the national budget.

“Our strength lies in the people. Their requirements must be fulfilled immediately. Work should be carried out without distancing yourselves from the people and also by paying attention to their plights,” the President told the state ministers.

The Government’s policy is to generate employment opportunities. Therefore, the President pointed out the possibility of creating employment opportunities by empowering small and medium sector entrepreneurs at the village level.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication, Mr. Basil Rajapaksa said that it was natural for the prices of essential items to increase during the festive season.

He said that the farmers are also unable to sell their produce and harvest due to the importation of some of the essential commodities.

“Breaking this tradition, the government, for the first time was able to maintain prices of essential commodities at a lower level during the New Year season and also to purchase farmers’ produce,” he said.

Mr. Basil Rajapaksa also appreciated the support and commitment extended by the government officials in distributing the Rs. 5,000 allowances.

State Ministers, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle and Public Administration Ministry Secretary J.J. Rathnasiri were also present at the occasion.