Mr. Chamal Rajapaksa was sworn in as the State Minister of Defence and Disaster Management and State Minister of Home Affairs before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (18).

The swearing in took place in consequence to the formation of two separate State Ministries namely the State Ministry of Defence and Disaster Management and State Ministry of Home Affairs in place of hitherto existed State Ministry of Defence, Home Affairs and Disaster Management.