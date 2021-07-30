Resumption of public service at normal level

A large percentage of the population that needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has now been vaccinated covering all districts in Sri Lanka. Since the majority of public servants have also been vaccinated, the priority should be given to restore normalcy to the public service.

Therefore, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera has informed the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government, J.J. Rathnasiri, that all public servants be called to duty as usual from August 2, 2021 (Monday) in accordance with Covid-19 Health Guidelines.

The Secretary to the President has also informed to revoke all circulars with regard to working from home and calling for a limited number of staff members on a rotation basis which were earlier issued to facilitate the control of Covid-19 virus.