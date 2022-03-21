Two new commemorative coins of Rs.20 issued

Two new commemorative coins with face value of Rs. 20 were issued to mark the 150th Anniversary of the Medical Faculty of the University of Colombo and the first Census of Population and Housing in Sri Lanka.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo Prof. Chandrika N. Wijeyaratne and the Director General of the Department of Census and Statistics, P.M.P. Anura Kumara, presented the commemorative coins to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (21).

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Deputy Governor N. W. G. R. Dhammika Nanayakkara and Superintendent of Currency K.M. Abeykoon were also present on the occasion.