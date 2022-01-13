President inspects Litro Gas Terminal…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made an inspection visit to the Litro Gas Terminal at Kerawalapitiya , today (13).

President Rajapaksa, who visited the main operation center of the terminal inspected the process of unloading gas from the vessels and the process of storing gas.

The terminal has four storage tanks with the capacity to store up to 2,000 metric tons of LPG each. Litro’s monthly gas supply is 30,000 tons. For this purpose 7 ships bring gas monthly.

Bowser trucks deliver gas to factories and refill cylinders at the Kerawalapitiya Terminal. According to the company, Litro Gas cylinders are being distributed across the country through 42 dealers and through 12,000 trade institutions.

During the last few days, 70,000 – 80,000 gas cylinders have been distributed on a daily basis throughout the country. The company expects that it will be able to meet the demand for Litro gas in the next few days.

Theshara Jayasinghe, Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Limited, said that an institution for research on gas will be set up this year and the Hambantota Terminal of the Litro Gas Company will also be operationalized.

The President inspected the gas storage tank premises and the filling yard and also inquired into the well-being of the employees of the company.

Minister Bandula Gunawardana, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle and Secretary to the Ministry of Technology Jayantha de Silva were also present.