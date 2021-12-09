New Governor of the North Western Province sworn in before President…

Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda was sworn in as the new Governor of the North Western Province before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (09).

Wasantha Karannagoda rendered a great service to the Motherland during the humanitarian operation as the Commander of the Navy. He has previously served as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Japan.

Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda has been appointed as the new Governor of the North Western Province following the demise of former Governor Raja Collure.