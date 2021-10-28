Cremation ceremony of Most Ven. Dr. Welamitiyawe Kusaladhamma Nayaka Thero to be held under full state patronage…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the relevant authorities to hold the cremation ceremony of the late Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya, Chief Adhikarana Sanga Nayaka of Colombo and Chilaw provinces, Peliyagoda Vidyalankara Parivenadhipathi Aggamaha Panditha Most Ven. Dr. Welamitiyawe Kusaladhamma Nayaka Thero, under full state patronage.

President Rajapaksa communicated with the Secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Buddha Sasana immediately after hearing of the demise of the Nayaka Thero and instructed them to take necessary steps to hold the cremation ceremony with full state patronage.