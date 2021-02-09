Giving laptops on concessionary terms to university entrants commences under President’s patronage

The program to provide laptops on a concessionary payment scheme to the students who are qualified to enter universities commenced under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The program has been formulated by the University Grants Commission in collaboration with the People’s Bank, to digitalize the entire education system to meet current needs as envisioned in the national policy framework of “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”. People’s Bank has allocated Rs 3 billion for this project.

Each laptop will be equipped with an internet connection, software package and a 4 year warranty period. A laptop is valued at Rs 80,000.

The loan scheme gives students the opportunity to settle the payment within 6 years following their employment. During his/her university education they are required to pay a sum of Rs. 500 monthly.

President Rajapaksa symbolically handed over relevant documents to six new students who will be enrolled to Universities for the academic year of 2021 at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (Feb. 09).

Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris, Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary of Education Prof. Kapila Perera, Chairperson of the University Grants Commission, Prof. Sampath Amaratunga, Chairperson of the People’s Bank Sujeewa Rajapaksa and several others were present at the occasion.