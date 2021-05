Attorney General Dappula de Livera, who is to retire, called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (24).

The President commended Mr. Dappula de Livera for his service rendered to Sri Lanka and extended well wishes for his post-retirement life. He is the 47th Attorney General of Sri Lanka.

Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam PC is to be sworn in as the new Attorney General.