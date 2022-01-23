Government assistance for green gram cultivation in lands where paddy cannot be cultivated

The Government intends to assist in the cultivation of green gram in the lands where paddy cannot be cultivated, and as an additional crop during the harvesting seasons.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has taken this decision taking into consideration the information received during the inspection tour of the Agrarian Development Department.

The President instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to provide financial assistance to farmers who are unable to cultivate paddy during the Yala Season due to lack of irrigation facilities to obtain green gram seeds and when cultivating green gram as an additional crop during the harvesting seasons.