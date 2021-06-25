World Bank commends Sri Lanka’s vaccine procurement process…

A proposal by GMOA to conduct vaccination programme in hospitals.

The World Bank commends Sri Lanka’s approach to the procurement process of purchasing Covid-19 vaccines. Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC), said that the World Bank has recognized the SPC as the leading institution when compared with other institutions in South Asian countries in terms of transparency when purchasing vaccines.

As recognition of this, Dr. Gunasena said Sri Lanka will be given access to make payments through the World Bank website when purchasing vaccines. This came to light during a discussion held with the Special Committee on COVID-19 at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (25).

Over 17 million doses of vaccines, including Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik are expected to arrive in the country from July to September. The President emphasized the need to formulate a programme to administer the vaccines to more people throughout the country within a short period of time.

The President of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya, noted that a proposal to conduct the vaccination drive at selected hospitals will be submitted to the Director-General of Health Services. Dr. Padeniya said that this will enable the public to receive vaccines from those hospitals throughout the day on most days.

