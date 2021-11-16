JICA extends support for Sri Lanka’s socio-economic development…

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is ready to support the socio-economic development needs of Sri Lanka, said JICA, Director General South Asia Mr. Sakamoto Takema.

Mr. Sakamoto Takema made these remarks when he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo, today (16).

President Rajapaksa recalled that when he was the Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development, he was able to successfully implement a number of development projects in collaboration with JICA.

Since 1965, the Government has obtained Japanese Official Development Assistance amounting USD 8,829 million for 120 development projects and Japanese Assistance is provided through various schemes such as Yen loans packages, Project Grant Aid, Non-Project Grant Aid, Feasibility Studies and Technical Cooperation programmes.

Currently, 14 projects with approx. total value of USD 2500 million are being implemented under the JICA loan assistance mainly under the sector of Power, Water Supply and Drainage, Ports, Transport, Health, Telecommunication, and Rural Development etc.

Explaining the current progress of the development projects, the President said that he expects the assistance of JICA in the areas of agriculture, skills development, health, and irrigation for the coming year.

Secretary to President P.B. Jayasundera, Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka Hideaki Mizukoshi and Mr. Yamada Tetsuya, JICA Representative in Sri Lanka were also present at the discussion.