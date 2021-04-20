Consider Sri Lanka as an investment destination….

President requests member countries of the Boao Asia Forum

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has called on the Boao Forum for Asia member states to make Sri Lanka a destination appropriate for investments.

The President shared these views addressing the Boao Forum for Asia held in Boao, Hainan, China this morning (20) via video conferencing.

This year’s theme for the Boao Forum for Asia is “A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation”. Today is the third day of the four-day conference series, which commenced on the 18th of April.

Headquartered in China, the Boao Forum for Asia is an international organization jointly initiated by 29 member states. The Forum is committed to ensure peace, prosperity and sustainable development not only in Asia but in the other parts of the world as well.

Leaders of 15 countries including New Zealand, Mongolia, Brunei, Singapore, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Cambodia addressed the conference via video conferencing today (20).

The President highlights that the government’s aim is to achieve a significant progress in the economy during the next few years.

The full speech of His Excellency the President

Virtual Address for the Boao Forum for Asia

Excellencies

Chairman, Board Members and Secretary General of the Boao Forum

Distinguished Participants

Ladies and Gentlemen

Friends

I am delighted to participate at the Opening Plenary of this year’s Boao Forum for Asia. At the outset, I wish to congratulate the Boao forum for completing two decades of excellent work to bring countries together.

I also take this opportunity to recognise the central role played by the People’s Republic of China in the Boao Forum for Asia. Through centuries of rich history, Sri Lanka and China share a strong strategic collaborative partnership based on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation. I appreciate the support rendered by His Excellency Xi Jinping and the Government of China to Sri Lanka, in vital areas of Sri Lanka’s well-being.

Sri Lanka maintains a clear and vibrant foreign policy that seeks enhanced cooperation with all friendly nations, and in particular, its Asian neighbours, on equal and non-aligned terms. These principles are enshrined in our development policy framework, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’.

I am therefore appreciative of the theme of this year’s conference, which recognises the importance of strengthening global governance and international cooperation. It is essential that we strive towards a more equitable and respectful foundation for international relations.

We know that developing countries, irrespective of their contribution to the world economy, have to abide by a myriad rules, regulations, and governance structures, and yet cannot access the global rules formulation process. This is a regrettable situation.

Maintaining a fair balance between national policies and international shared policies, norms and rules is essential. The sovereignty of independent states should in no way be undermined in the maintaining of this balance.

Sri Lanka is a peaceful, politically stable state that has taken multiple steps to enhance domestic governance to meet its goals under its development framework. Ten policy areas have been identified to deliver the four-fold outcome of a productive citizenry, a happy family, a disciplined society and a prosperous nation.

We have well thought-out plans to lift low-income families out of poverty, improve rural infrastructure, enrich the quality of our education to meet future needs, and to enhance use of technology to improve efficacy throughout the nation. We have ambitious plans to revive and strengthen our economy significantly in the coming years.

We seek the contributions of our international partners to aid this process. We do not seek to borrow, but to encourage investments. We have developed attractive policies for Foreign Direct Investments, including a favourable tax structure and other incentives.

We seek the support of the Governments of member countries of the Boao Forum to encourage more businesses from their countries to consider Sri Lanka as a destination for their investments. We particularly seek to attract investments in export-oriented industries that will have a beneficial impact on our economy.

In concluding my remarks, I affirm Sri Lanka’s commitment, as a founding member of the Boao Forum, to its guiding principles and its purpose.

I trust that the BFA Annual Conference 2021 will make a beneficial contribution at this globally challenging time to countries within the region and between the region and other parts of the world.