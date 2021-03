President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the late Most Venerable Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayaka Thera of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya.

President Rajapaksa visited the Sri Dharmapalaramaya in Mount Lavinia this morning (24) and paid his last respects to the remains of the Mahanayaka thera while expressing his deepest condolences to the novice monks and the Dhayaka Sabha.

The President also left a note in the condolence book kept at the Vihara.