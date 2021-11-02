SLPP was created to fulfill a need of this era and to accomplish aspirations of people…

is taking challenging decisions to build a local economy that will strengthen the people-centric economy for a prosperous country ….

In this context the political practice of the SLPP is a decisive factor….

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that the SLPP was created to fulfill a need of this era and its ultimate goal is to accomplish the aspirations of the people.

The President made this remark by releasing a video message on the occasion of the fifth-anniversary ceremony of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre, today (02).

President Rajapaksa said that the vision of the SLPP is clear and therefore objectives are target-oriented, and the President also said that already an indelible role is being played in present in order to build a united, sovereign, and prosperous nation.

President Rajapaksa recalled that the then government, which had vowed the people to promote good governance, had not only deliberately undermined national security, a basic requirement of a country’s existence but had also opened the country to a massacre by creating an environment for extremist religious groups to nurture. President Rajapaksa said that national security, which was the main demand of the people of the country, had been established today and the existing mistrust and despair had been eradicated.

President Rajapaksa said that the country is still experiencing the devastating effects of the Central Bank bond scam. The President said that those who are responsible for this scam are also responsible for the increased cost of living and said that even the economic experts have shown how development was put on hold and the manufacturing economy was ruined at that time.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) was created with the blessings of the people when the society was unjustly oppressed. The President said that as a fresh political party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had received a massive public support, and that the National Policy Framework ‘Vistas of Prosperity’ for a people-centric economy was achieved through the party’s determination and commitment.

Today, the country is open to fair and just criticism. The illicit drug menace as well as the underworld activities linked with it has been brought under control. The difficult decision to switch to organic farming with a focus on green agriculture has been taken for the benefit of the future generations. Steps have been taken to enable the intellectuals to uplift the country by improving the public service and a programme to provide employment opportunities to 100,000 underprivileged youths has also launched. President Rajapaksa said the government is taking challenging decisions for a local economic model that will strengthen the people-centric economy with the ultimate hope of a prosperous country and that the political practice of the Podujana Peramuna is a decisive factor in this.