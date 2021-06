The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Arjuna Obeysekera, was sworn in as a Supreme Court Judge before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (14).

Court of Appeal Judge Priyantha Fernando was sworn in as the new President of the Court of Appeal and former High Court Judge Shashi Mahendra was sworn in as a Court of Appeal Judge.

Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera was present at the occasion.