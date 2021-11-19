An alms giving ceremony at “Sanda Hiru Seya”…

An alms giving ceremony was held today (19) in front of the “Sanda Hiru Seya” to the Maha Sangha arrived from many areas of the country. The Maha Sangha included the Anu Nayaka Theros of the Tri-Nikayas.

The religious ceremony was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to invoke blessings on the war heroes who died in the war and to all others as well as to bless the citizens.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, other ministers, MPs, the Defence Secretary, Government Officials and the Director General of the Civil Defence Force were also present at the occasion.