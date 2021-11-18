“Sanda Hiru Seya” unveiled…

It is the responsibility of future leaders to safeguard war heroes who were dedicated for the freedom of the Motherland and to protect the freedom given by war heroes…

-Prime Minister said in front of “Sanda Hiru Seya”

The religious ceremony to unveil the “Sanda Hiru Seya” in Anuradhapura was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, yesterday (18).

The “Sanda Hiru Seya” was built under the guidance of the then Defence Secretary and the current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa according to a concept by the Fifth Executive President, the current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, to commemorate the war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the unity of the motherland, to invoke blessings on the disabled war heroes and to mark the end of the Thirty Years’ War. The Tri-Forces, the Police, the Civil Defence Force, clergy and the common people made financial donations as well as labour.

This is the largest Stupa built in Sri Lanka after king Mahasen built the Jethavanaramaya in Anuradhapura in 301 AD. Construction of the “Sanda Hiru Seya ” commenced on 22.11.2010 and the relics were placed on 22.11.2014.

The Sanda Hiru Seya, which is 282.6 feet high from the ‘Salapathala Maluwa’ has a circumference of 800 feet. This Bubble Shape pagoda houses the sacred relics including the Sacred Kapilavastu Relics. The height of the pinnacle (Chuda Manikyaya) placed in the Pagoda is 3 feet 6 inches. The new pinnacle (Chuda Manikyaya) is made out of 1,895 gemstones, gold as well as pearls.

The President and the Prime Minister unveiled the plaque and the pinnacle of the “Sanda Hiru Seya” amidst the Jaya Pirith chanting, Deva Aradhana and sounds of Hewisi.

The Maha Sangha and the Chief Guests offered flowers and incense to the Buddha statue located at the main Wahalkada and at the shrine room in the temple.

The President placed the jewelleries in the casket of the sacred relics and declared open the ‘Dolosmahe Pahana’ . President Rajapaksa also offered “Sanda Hiru Seya” to the Buddha Sasana and also commenced the Viduli Aloka Pooja (Illumination with electricity) for the Stupa.

The first Gilanpasa Pooja for the “Sanda Hiru Seya”, the presentation of the book on the history of the “Sanda Hiru Seya” and the launch of the song took place on this occasion.

The Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Dr. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero and the Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Wendaruwe Upali Thero delivering special sermons stated that “Sanda Hiru Seya” would be unveiled to the world as a great deed done in appreciation of the service rendered by the war heroes.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that every time people worship the Stupa, blessings will be invoked on all war heroes who sacrificed their lives to bring peace to the country and to all those who died during the war.

The Prime Minister further said that he had great faith in the security forces. The then Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with the assistance of the Chiefs of Defence forces, carried out the task of bringing peace to the country by properly directing the security forces.

The Prime Minister said that this “Sanda Hiru Seya” was dedicated to the war heroes who stopped the rivers of blood and eradicated the fear of death and that the Stupa will be endowed with the people for their veneration with the hope that such incidents will never re-occur in the country.

No matter how small our country is, we must have the freedom to live. The Prime Minister emphasized that it is the responsibility of present and future leaders to ensure the safety of war heroes who made sacrifices towards the freedom of our country and safeguard the freedom that war heroes have brought upon us through the sacrifices of their lives.

The President presented gifts and certificates to the troops of the Tri- Forces in appreciation of their service in the construction of “Sanda Hiru Seya”.

The Maha Sangha including the Maha Nayaka Theros of the Tri-Nikayas and Anu Nayaka Theros, other religious leaders, the Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition, Cabinet and State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Ambassadors, Defence Secretary, Government Officials, Chief of the Defence Staff and Commanders of the Tri-Forces, Inspector General of Police, Director General of the Civil Defence Force, Heads of Security Units and members of the families of war heroes were also present at the occasion.