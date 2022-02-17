‘Kithulaka Maga’ launched…

The way forward of the Kithul Development Board, ‘Kithulaka Maga’ was launched under the theme “A lush Kithul- a Sustainable Country”.

Kithul based products are manufactured as a home-based industry in 13 districts. The objective of the President was to take Kithul related products to the international market by resolving the problems faced by the industrialists in the process of Kithul tapping and when selling Kithul related products. Accordingly, the Kithul Development Board was established on March 17, 2021 by an extraordinary gazette notification.

Plantation Minister Ramesh Pathirana presented ‘The way forward of the Kithul Development Board’ to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Akmeemana Hiyare Reservoir premises in Galle this afternoon (17).

Introducing the ‘Sri Lanka Standards’ certificate for the production of Kithul Honey, the ‘Standard Certificate’ was handed over to the President.

The President symbolically presented certificates and technical equipment to five industrialists who received training in Kithul flower tapping from the National Institute of Plantation Management.

A casket containing Kithul based products was also presented to the President. The President inspected Kithul tapping, honey production, Kithul related foods, ornament based on Kithul wood and tools used in industry.

The members of Maha Sangha, Minister Ramesh Pathirana, Governor Willie Gamage, State Ministers Mohan P. De Silva, Jayantha Samaraweera, Members of Parliament Sampath Athukorala, Isuru Dodangoda, Arundika Fernando, Anupa Pasqual, regional politicians and government officials participated on the occasion.