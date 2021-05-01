National programme “Turmeric plant in every home garden” launches under President’s patronage

A national programme to provide a pot of turmeric plant to every home garden was inaugurated under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (May 01).

To symbolize the launch of the programme, the President planted a turmeric sapling in his home garden at Mirihana.

This programme was launched in an attempt to meet the household Turmeric requirement of the people in their own backyard. It has been decided to distribute 5 Turmeric plants per each family for a total of 1.5 million households through the project.

Grade-A Turmeric plants are available for the public through the Agriculture Project Officers in their respective Agrarian Service Centers.

Ministers Bandula Gunawardena, Ramesh Pathirana, State Minister Janaka Wakkumbura, Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries Ravindra Hewavitharana and Secretary to the State Ministry of Plantations Rohana Abeyaratne were also present at the occasion.