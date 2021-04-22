President pays last respects to Ven. Dickwelle Tissa Thero, Anunayake of Siri Saddhammawansa Maha Nikaya…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid last respects to late Venerable Dr. Dickwelle Tissa Thero, the Anunayake of the Amarapura Siri Saddhammawansa Maha Nikaya.

President Rajapaksa visited the Wewurukannala Raja Maha Vihara this morning (22) and placed a notation in the condolence book after paying last respects to the late Nayaka Thero.

The President called on the Chief Incumbent of the Amarapura Siri Saddhamawansa Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Ahungalle Siri Seela Visuddhi Nayaka Thero and other Anunayaka Theros and expressed his deepest condolences to the Nayaka Theros and members of the Dayaka Sabha.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma, State Minister Kanchana Wijesekera and Member of Parliament Nipuna Ranawaka were also present at the occasion accompanying the President.