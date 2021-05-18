President inspects newly constructed Intermediate Care Centre for COVID-19 patients in Seeduwa

The Intermediate Care Center for COVID-19 patients in Seeduwa was inspected by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (18).

The Care Center, which is housed in a building offered by the Brandix Company comprises of three wards. It has the capacity to treat a total of 1,200 patients. The care center is fully equipped with the latest technical appliances, including a number of facilities to maintain the mental health of the in-house patients. It is noteworthy that the facility was constructed within mere 10 days by the Sri Lanka Army in collaboration with the Army Seva Vanitha Unit. Disabled war veterans of the Ranaviru Apparel Factory were able to manufacture 2,000 sets of bed sheets within a short period of 24 hours.

Covid-19 patients who could not be practically taken care of at home but who do not show serious symptoms are to be treated in the facility. This project expects to avoid overcrowding at the hospitals in order to render the medical staff to pay their undivided attention towards the patients who are in critical condition and at a serious stage of the infection.

It is also notable that the Covid-19 patients with non-communicable diseases and are being treated long-term will continue to receive their medication and medical consultations during their stay at the Care Center. Medical services at the Care Center will be provided jointly by the Ministry of Health and Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps.

Defence Secretary, General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne, Health Secretary, Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardane and Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander General Shavendra Silva were also present at the occasion.