All road development projects promised in ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ will be completed on time …

Steps will be taken to develop all the roads in a timely manner as promised by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to the people from the “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” policy statement, Highways Ministry Secretary R.W.R. Pemasiri said. He also said that all byroads and access roads in the country would be developed and connected to the main road network expeditiously.

The Highways Ministry Secretary expressed these views while speaking at the news briefing held at the Presidential Media Centre this morning (25) under the theme “Latest information on the road network in Sri Lanka”.

President’s Media Spokesman Kingsly Rathnayaka moderated the briefing, which was attended by journalists representing all electronic and print media via video conferencing technology.

The Secretary said the 41-km stretch of the Central Expressway from Mirigama to Kurunegala will be open to the public soon and that this was a great victory achieved with absolute dedication in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also said that the development work of the Central Expressway will be completed by the year 2024.

Mr. Pemasiri said that the procurement process for road development is being carried out in accordance with international standards and in accordance with the technical specifications prescribed by the Construction Industry Development Authority for the assurance of international standards in construction as well.

All major road junctions that cause traffic congestion in Colombo City will be widened and a traffic light signal system with latest technology will be installed. The Secretary also said that plans are afoot to introduce alternative routes such as flyovers to alleviate traffic congestion in areas where there are physical obstacles and that alternative roads would be constructed in major cities.

Plans are afoot to develop the Colombo-Puttalam main road and also steps have been taken to prevent the impact of rainwater on the Chilaw city and the road section. The Road Development Authority (RDA) has taken steps to liaise with relevant agencies and discuss the plans that could be implemented in minimizing the damage done to completed roads when implementing water, electricity, and telecom development projects. ‘Accordingly, an area of 2 meters will be allocated on each side of the road for use in development projects implemented by other institutions, said the Director-General of the Road Development Authority Sardha Weerakoon.

The Secretary said that the incident in which a ferry capsized in the Kurunjankeni Lagoon in Kinniya, Trincomalee killing six people, including school children, was a matter of great concern and even though it did not come under the purview of the Road Development Authority, steps will be taken to construct the Kurunjankeni Bridge within nine months on the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.