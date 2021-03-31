Haritha TV launched under patronage of President …

The debut telecast of ‘Haritha’ TV channel was launched today (31) at the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple in Colombo under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The main objective of the channel is to guide an agrarian economy rooted in a religious backdrop in order to revive the past prosperity of the country which was enriched with agriculture.

Improving the living standards of those who engaged in cultivation, adopting new agricultural technologies and restoring the ancient advanced agricultural technologies, protecting the environmental security, enlightening the people who are engaged in a number of fields including irrigation and fishing industry are the basic concepts that Haritha TV is striving to promote.

Its theme is “Helawath, Harawath, Hithawath”. The Haritha TV channel has been created by the Sri Jinaratana Board of Education Regulation Sabha affiliated with the Gangarama Temple.

Amidst the chanting of Seth Pirith, the inaugural telecast began in the presence of the President.

The President launched the Haritha TV website www.harithatv.com and its theme song as well.

Ven. Kirinde Assaji Thero presented a sapling to President Rajapaksa symbolizing the distribution of saplings.

People can watch Haritha TV on Dialog via Channel number 16 and PEO TV Channel number 09.

Maha Sangha led by Mahanayake and Anunayake Theros, other religious leaders, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella, Governor of the Western Province Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Goonetileke, Ministers, Ambassadors, Chief Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Heads of Defense Forces were also present at the occasion.