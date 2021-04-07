National health system with equal benefits for everyone and every area…

Novel ideas are welcome to achieve this goal in a short time….

–President says during the Annual Academic Session of the Kandy Society of Medicine

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stated that a robust national health system will be implemented that will benefit all the people irrespective of their social status and that will cover all parts of the country.

President Rajapaksa urges to present new ideas to achieve this goal within a short period of time.

The President made these remarks participating as the Chief Guest at the inaugural day of the 43rd Annual Academic Session of the Kandy Society of Medicine held in Kandy, yesterday (07).

As outlined in the ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ Policy framework, ensuring a healthy nation is one of the foremost goals of the government.

President Rajapaksa stressed the need for the entire health care community including doctors and other healthcare professionals to work with the government to identify and address long-term problems.

He said that during his visits to villages in 17 districts, to attend the “Discussion with the Village” programme he was able to first-hand experience the numerous problems faced by the rural and estate community. There were some weaknesses that needed to be overcome in the health system. The President pointed out that if these shortcomings were allowed to continue, serious adverse consequences could arise.

The President emphasized the need to overcome this situation in rural areas and to ensure the immediate and careful attention of the medical community to guarantee good health for the entire population.

The Annual Academic Session of the Kandy Medical Association will conclude on Friday (09). In this session, studies on new findings and experience of expert will be extensively explored.

Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage, State Minister Channa Jayasumana, Mayor to Kandy Kesara Senanayake, President of the Kandy Chamber of Commerce Dr. Dushyantha Medagedara and members of the Association were also present.