Vaccination of children aged 18 and 19 from October 21…

Vaccines to be administered at the relevant school

It was decided to vaccinate the school children in the age group of 18-19 years from 21st Thursday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the health and education sector authorities to provide all children with the opportunity to be vaccinated at the school where they are studying.

The President made these remarks during the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held through video conference this morning (08).

The President emphasized that vaccination programme in each school should be done under the supervision of a doctor. The children in that age group who have left the schools would be vaccinated by the medical officers attached to the Health Office in the area. It was revealed that 100% of the population over the age of 60 and 98% of the population over the age of 30 has been vaccinated. The President also instructed the relevant officials to take steps immediately to vaccinate those who are in the age group of 20-30.

More than 10,000 children with congenital diseases between the ages of 12 and 19 have been vaccinated so far. The Provincial Directors of Health Services stated that vaccination of these children will be carried out continuously in all hospital clinics in the country.

The COVID-19 Control Committee decided that the existing inter-provincial travel restriction should remain in place until the 21st of October. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa extended his thanks to all parties, including the health and security sectors, who contributed to the success of the vaccination drive.