200 refurbished buses added to the bus fleet…

200 buses which were taken out of service due to dilapidation were repaired and re-added to the passenger transportation under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat premises this morning (22). The project was implemented based on a concept of State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry Dilum Amunugama and under the guidance of Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. The importation of buses was also suspended along with the restriction on the importation of vehicles. Accordingly, steps were taken to repair the dilapidated buses as a solution to the shortage of buses and in order to save foreign exchange. Under the first phase of the project, 273 buses were repaired and added to the bus fleet in December 2020.