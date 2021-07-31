A survey on those who have not taken COVID-19 vaccines…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the officials to conduct a survey covering the island on those who have not yet taken any COVID-19 vaccine.

Based on studies conducted into the details of COVID infected patients and the deaths resulting from the virus, it has been revealed that close to 95% of them had not taken the vaccine. The President pointed out the need to look into those who have not taken the vaccine though vaccines were made available, and to encourage them to get vaccinated.

The President instructed the officials to conduct an immediate survey on this at Divisional Secretariat level and obtain a report within a few days on those who have not taken the vaccine.

The President made these remarks at a meeting held with the Special Committee on Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak regarding the vaccination drive and future plans, at the Presidential Secretariat today (30).

The government has fulfilled its responsibility of bringing down the vaccine. The President said that it is the duty of the people to follow the health guidelines in order to prevent the spread of the virus and to obtain the vaccine expeditiously. The Covid Committee also paid attention to making it mandatory for the people visiting government institutions and public places in the future to have the card certifying that they have been vaccinated.

Ministers Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Gamini Lokuge, Johnston Fernando, Keheliya Rambukwella, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Ramesh Pathirana, Namal Rajapaksa, State Ministers Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Sisira Jayakody, Channa Jayasumana, MPs Madhura Withanage, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General Dr Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of Health Dr Asela Gunawardana, Commanders of the Triforces, Inspector General of Police, the Heads of Health and Security Sectors were present at the discussion.