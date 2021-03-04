Air Show kicks off under President’s patronage

The Air Show organized to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), commenced today (03) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in the skies above the Galle Face Green in Colombo.

A contingent of Indian Air Force (IAF) participated in the event with aerobatics displays by Sarang Helicopter Air Display Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatics Demonstration Team and Tejas Multirole Light Fighter Aircrafts. Sri Lanka Air Force also displayed their capabilities at the air show. This special Air Show will be repeated on March 4, 5 from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm at the Galle Face Green.

A total of 14 Indian aircrafts were deployed for the event. Further 24 aircrafts such as Cessna-150, Y12, B-200, MA-60 and F7 Fighter Jets, from the Sri Lanka Air Force flew through the skies above the Galle Face Green.

Governor of the Western Province Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Goonetileke, State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, Principal Advisor to President Mr. Lalith Weeratunga, Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, Tri-Forces Commanders, Defence Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Heads of the Indian and Bangladesh Air Forces and others were there to witness the event.