Aktha Pathra presented to Ven. Atapattukande Ananda Thera with the participation of President and Prime Minister

Ven. Atapattukande Ananda Thera was conferred the position of Samathabala Sampanna Chief Sanghanayake of Dakshina Lanka bearing the title of Saddharma Keerthi Sri Dhammaratana Pragnatissa.

The Sri Sannas Pathra Awarding Ceremony was held this afternoon (20) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo with the participation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In appreciation of the services rendered by Ven. Atapattukande Ananda Thera in the Sasana and religious and social spheres, the Most Ven. Mahanayake and Anunayake Theras of Malwathu Chapter of Siyam Maha Nikaya awarded the Venerable Thera with the new title and the position.

The President presented the Sannas Pathra to the Nayake Thera and the Prime Minister presented the Vijini Patha.

Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter Dr. Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera presided over the ceremony.

Prof. Ven. Kotapitiye Rahula Thera and Senior Professor Sampath Amaratunga delivered special speeches.

The biography of the Nayake Thera and several books compiled by the Thera were also launched at the ceremony.

Ven. Atapattukande Ananda Thera, who has been rendering a great service for the propagation of the Buddhasasana for 58 years, is the Chief Incumbent of Havelock City Sama Vihara in Colombo 06, Hakmana Beruwewela Sri Saugatharama Purana Vihara, Hakmana Allewela Sri Ashwaththarama Purana Vihara and Hakmana Denagama Sri Munasinharama Vihara. The Thera served as an Assistant Principal of Ananda College, Colombo for a long time and is popular for conducting many Dhamma sermons.

Maha Sangha of the Three Nikayas, Ministers, Ambassadors, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, government officials, members of the Dayaka Sabha and relatives of the Nayaka Thera were also present at the ceremony.