Australian assistance for investments and education sector promotion

Australia pledges assistance for investments and education sector promotion in Sri Lanka. The attention is also drawn to the potential of elevating Sri Lanka as a centre of higher education in the South Asian region.

Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David Holly expressed these views when he called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (31).

Two vessel related accidents occurred in Sri Lankan waters in a short period of time. The President stated that Sri Lanka is expecting the Australian Government’s technical assistance to assess the environmental damage caused by these vessel accidents and in the programme launched to create an agriculture solely based on organic fertilizers.

The High Commissioner also drew the President’s attention to the possibility of establishing an export market in Sri Lanka targeting a number of countries including India and the countries in the Middle East by enabling more investment opportunities for value added products.

Recalling the 75 years of friendly relations between Australia and Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Holly said that a plane carrying a consignment of medical equipment donated by the Australian Government for COVID treatment will arrive in Sri Lanka on June 3rd.

First Secretary of the Australian High Commission Armaity Bradley, Defence Adviser Captain Ian Cain, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera and Foreign Secretary Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage were also present.