British High Commissioner calls on President…

British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (04).

The High Commissioner commended the government’s efforts taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed views on the assistance that can be provided for the vaccination drive. She also drew attention to the contribution the UK Government can provide to the President’s efforts to create a trade economy.

High Commissioner Halton agreed to exchange technical know-how to support the government’s programme to generate 80% of the country’s energy from renewable energy sources by 2030 and to assist in the storage and transmission of solar energy.

The High Commissioner commended the President’s decision to safeguard the environment by focusing on the use of organic fertilisers. The government has made plans to increase the forest cover from 20.8% to 30%. The High Commissioner also paid attention to provide the knowledge and discussed the methods required for this.

President Rajapaksa requested the UK to provide technical assistance to study and evaluate the damage caused to the environment by the X-Press Pearl Vessel. The President explained about the Geneva Resolution as well as the steps taken by the government to resolve land issues and other matters.

First Secretary of the British High Commission Andrew Price, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral Jayanath Colombage were also present.