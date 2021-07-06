Coin issued to commemorate Sino-Sri Lanka relations and the centenary of the Communist Party of China …

The 1,000 rupee commemorative coin issued to mark the 65th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Government of Sri Lanka and the People’s Republic of China, and the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Central Bank Governor Professor W. D. Lakshman at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (06).

This commemorative coin was issued as a special tribute to the long standing friendship and strong ties between the two countries.

On the center of one side of the coin is the front view of the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre with the national flags of Sri Lanka and China. The ‘2022’ is shown in large numbers below the Theatre. The coin reads “65 years for Sri Lanka – China” in English, Sinhala and Tamil.

The other side of the coin says ‘1,000 rupees’ and “Chinese Communist Party” in three languages.

The Central Bank has issued 500 gold and 2,000 silver commemorative coins.