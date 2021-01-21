Congratulatory message of H.E. The president of Sri Lanka to US president and vice president

His Excellency Joseph R. Biden

President of the United States of America

Excellency,

It gives me great pleasure to offer my congratulation and best wishes to you, on your assumption of high office on 20th January 2020 as the 46th president of the United States of America.

The people of the United State of America have given you a clear and resounding mandate to lead the nation at a challenging time. The government and the people of Sri Lanka join me in conveying to you and to the people of the United State of America our warmest greeting on this momentous and joyful occasion.

Sri Lanka and the United State of America enjoy long standing relations and a close friendship.

Sri Lanka, under my leadership, based on the mandate from my people, is committed to further strengthen and consolidate this multifaceted partnership with the United State of America, grounded in mutual respect, shared values and common interests.

As you embark on this new journey amid unprecedented challenges for the whole of humanity in the face of the COVID pandemic, I am confident that your vision. Long years of public service

And astute statesmanship will stand in good stead for greater progress and prosperity for the people of the United State of America and in ensuring peace, development and stability across the globe.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and best wishes for your good health, happiness and personal well being.

Her Excellency Kamala D. Harris

Vice President of the United States of America

Your Excellency,

I have great pleasure in extending my warm greetings and sincere felicitations on your assumption of office as the Vice President of the United States of America on 20th January 2021.

Your election as the first woman Vice President of the United States of America is a historic achievement for the women in your country, as well a great source of inspiration around the world in the quest for women empowerment. Your Indian heritage, gives all of us in South Asia special pride.

I look forward to working with President Joe Biden and yourself, in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries, and in collectively addressing the multifaceted challenges that face humanity.

As you embark on your new responsibilities, I extend to you my best wishes for a successful tenure, good health and happiness.