Democratic Left Front’s people-centric pledge to assist “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” presented to President

The Democratic Left Front (DLF) presented their statement pledging to assist in the progress of the National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (07).

The statement was presented by Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Leader of the Democratic Left Front.

The plans of the DLF to promote the policies listed in the “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”; prioritizing national security, implementing a friendly non-aligned foreign policy, building a transparent government free of corruption and fraud, and a constitutional reform to ensure accountability to the people were highlighted in the DLF statement.

The Democratic Left Front also plans to hold 100 seminars to mobilize political and social activists to educate the rural masses about the programme presented in the statement.

Dr. Gayashan Navanandana, Member of Parliament for Monaragala District was also present at the occasion.