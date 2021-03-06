‘Deyata Eliya’ launched under President’s patronage

The ‘Deyata Eliya’ program to supply electricity to all rural households without electricity was launched under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in parallel to the “Discussion with the Village”-13th program on the series at Weragala in Giribawa today (March 06).

The “Deyata Eliya” program will provide electricity to all Samurdhi beneficiaries and the low-income families in the Samurdhi waiting list.

Ceylon Electricity Board will provide the connection free of charge and for the wiring of the house Samurdhi Bank plans to facilitate concessionary loans.

The government expects to provide electricity to all the identified houses before the end of this year.

Minister Johnston Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy Wasantha Perera, Chairman of the Electricity Board Vijitha Herath and Director General of Samurdhi Authority Bandula Thilakasiri were also present for this occasion.