Investigation report of Committee appointed to investigate recent incidents of LPG cylinder fires handed over to President…

The final report of the Committee appointed to look into the recent incidents of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder fires and explosions, was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by its Chairman Prof. Shantha Walpola, today (20).

The Committee was appointed by the President on November 30 to look into the recent incidents of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder fires and explosions that occurred at domestic, commercial, and sales outlets in various parts of the country and to find possible causes of the problem in order to provide immediate solutions to the issue.

Accordingly, the Committee has prepared this report taking into account investigations carried out in 11 institutions including the on-site inspections and inquiries conducted on two major LPG gas companies, Litro and Laughs Gas, an inspection of 17 places where fires and explosions occurred and considering the views received by e-mails.

The Committee chaired by Prof. Shantha Walpola, University of Moratuwa also includes Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, Prof. Ajith De Alwis, University of Moratuwa, Prof. W.D.W. Jayathilaka, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Prof. Pradeep Jayaweera, Prof. Narayan Sirimuthu, Commissioner of the Sri Lanka Inventors Commission, Dr. Sudarshana Somasiri, Additional Director General of the Technical Services and Sujeewa Mahagama, Senior Deputy Director of Sri Lanka Standards Institution as other members.

The assistance of Dr. Saliya Jayasekara of the University of Moratuwa was also obtained in this regard.

The Chairman of the Committee Prof. Shantha Walpola said that a comprehensive report has been prepared under two main factors of ascertaining incidents and finding root causes of accidents on the investigation of gas cylinder fires and explosions.

The Chairman also stated that the report of the Committee has presented Short-Term and Long-Term measures that should be taken to overcome the current situation.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Ministry of Technology Jayantha de Silva and Members of the Committee were also present.